No proposal under consideration for early polls: Musadiq Malik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

(PM), Dr Musadik Malik, Wednesday said there was no proposal under

consideration for early general election.

He said Pervez Musharraf should return to the country and face cases in the courts as he promised before going abroad for treatment that he would come back.

Addressing a press conference along with Member National Assembly (MNA) Daniyal Aziz, he said Musharraf’s name was excluded from the Exit Control List (ECL) on court orders.

Dr Musadik Malik said, “We were expecting that Imran Khan will

present himself for accountably like Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif but he is hiding himself behind the court’s stay order.”

Imran Khan had totally failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),

he added.

He said the prime minister had presented himself before the court for accountability and he would accept the decision of apex court

regarding Panama Papers case.

Dr Musadik said that Imran Khan is levelling baseless allegations on other politicians without producing any proof.

He said that Imran Khan had promised the nation that he would

wipe out corruption from the country, but his party had removed the

Accountability Commission from the province.

Daniyal Aziz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had introduced a culture of abusive language in the politics and

also violating the political parties’ act.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned

Imran Khan several time with reply in Akbar S Babar case and he is

wasting the precious time of the court.

Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan should present himself for

accountability before the court.

He said that there were many contradictions between words and

deeds of Imran Khan.

He said that PTI had lodged complaint against Asad Qaiser, but

Imran Khan was supporting him instead of initiating an impartial

probe.