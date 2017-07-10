No probe on Panama Papers across world except Pakistan: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Daniyal Aziz on Monday said there were no investigations on

Panama Papers issue in the entire world except Pakistan.

Speaking to media outside Supreme Court, Daniyal said out of

450 names of Pakistanis mentioned in the Panama Papers, just only

one case was filed against Sharif family.

He said it seemed that there had been no proper investigation

on the real issue, and demanded that volume X of the report should

also be made public.

He said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be asked about

their findings.

He said : “The JIT recording should also be made public as we

have the right to know.”

He said JIT had ordered to keep the Volume-X of the report

confidential. “What is the reason for JIT to do so,” he asked.

He said JIT was not even questioned on why they did not

give concluding findings. “The report is incomplete without

recording of the statement of Qatari Prince”, he added.

Referring to Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rasheed

Ahmad, he said he had left the place secrectly in order to

avoid public.

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, he said he had no importance as he

would be speaking from someone other’s side after sometime.

Commenting on the report, he said his party will go through

it and then would give a final reaction.