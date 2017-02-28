No power load-shedding on PSL final match day: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power
Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Tuesday announced that there would be no load
shedding across the country on the day of Pakistan Super League
(PSL) final match scheduled to be held at Lahore on March 5
(Sunday).
The minister announced this after inaugurating the 220 KV grid
station at Chishtian near Bahawalnagar.
Member National Assembly Chaudhry Tahir Bashir Cheema was also
present.
Ch. Abid Sher Ali said that the government was committed to
eliminating loadshedding from the country.
Power projects of over 10,000 MW capacity were being completed
on fast track, said a press release.
220 KV grid station Chishtian alongwith 88 km transmission
line has been constructed by National Transmission and Despatch
Company Ltd. (NTDC) with the cost of Rs. 2633 million.
He appreciated the NTDC Management, engineers and staff for
timely completion of the project and said that the grid station will
end forced load shedding, improve voltage level and minimize
trippings which was being faced due to overloading of the system.
Resultantly, power supply for the people of Chishtian,
Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur, Noor Sar, Haroonabad, Dhahranwala and
Fortabbas will be improved in urban and rural.
Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that Ministry of Water and Power,
NTDC and DISCOs have overcome 90 percent system constraints and
maximum relief will be provided to consumers during the holy month
of Ramadan.
He also assured the locals for creation of new subdivisions in
MEPCO offices to ease their problems related to electricity.
While giving the details of NTDC projects, General Manager GSC
NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana said that 220 kV grid station Chishtian
will provide power to six 132 kV grid stations of MEPCO for
subsequent distribution to feeders.
He said that NTDC is completing its projects on war footing to
connect 50 power plants with national grid. Presently, 37 projects
of grid stations and transmission lines are under different stages
of completion.
NTDC has recently connected 1320 MW coal fired power plant and
1230 MW RLNG Bhikki Power Plant. Whereas transmission line for 230
MW Haveli Bahadur Shah will be connected soon since its transmission
line has already been completed.
90 percent construction work of 500 kV Neelum Jhelum
Transmission Line has also been completed. To evacuate power from
under construction power plants with 4000 MW capacity, the work on
660 kV HVDC transmission line from Matiari to Lahore will be started
soon.
He said in the jurisdiction of its projects, NTDC will help
deserving and poor students for their education under its CSR
initiatives.
GM GSC Wajahat Saeed Rana further said that NTDC has been
given task to construct huge infrastructure of the network and NTDC
management, engineers and staff are fully committed to complete
these project well before time so that the menace of load shedding
can be eliminated in the line commitment made by the govt of
Pakistan.
MNAs, MPAs, reps of local govt, CEO MEPCO and NTDC officers
were also present on the occasion.
