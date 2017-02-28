No power load-shedding on PSL final match day: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Tuesday announced that there would be no load

shedding across the country on the day of Pakistan Super League

(PSL) final match scheduled to be held at Lahore on March 5

(Sunday).

The minister announced this after inaugurating the 220 KV grid

station at Chishtian near Bahawalnagar.

Member National Assembly Chaudhry Tahir Bashir Cheema was also

present.

Ch. Abid Sher Ali said that the government was committed to

eliminating loadshedding from the country.

Power projects of over 10,000 MW capacity were being completed

on fast track, said a press release.

220 KV grid station Chishtian alongwith 88 km transmission

line has been constructed by National Transmission and Despatch

Company Ltd. (NTDC) with the cost of Rs. 2633 million.

He appreciated the NTDC Management, engineers and staff for

timely completion of the project and said that the grid station will

end forced load shedding, improve voltage level and minimize

trippings which was being faced due to overloading of the system.

Resultantly, power supply for the people of Chishtian,

Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur, Noor Sar, Haroonabad, Dhahranwala and

Fortabbas will be improved in urban and rural.

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that Ministry of Water and Power,

NTDC and DISCOs have overcome 90 percent system constraints and

maximum relief will be provided to consumers during the holy month

of Ramadan.

He also assured the locals for creation of new subdivisions in

MEPCO offices to ease their problems related to electricity.

While giving the details of NTDC projects, General Manager GSC

NTDC Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana said that 220 kV grid station Chishtian

will provide power to six 132 kV grid stations of MEPCO for

subsequent distribution to feeders.

He said that NTDC is completing its projects on war footing to

connect 50 power plants with national grid. Presently, 37 projects

of grid stations and transmission lines are under different stages

of completion.

NTDC has recently connected 1320 MW coal fired power plant and

1230 MW RLNG Bhikki Power Plant. Whereas transmission line for 230

MW Haveli Bahadur Shah will be connected soon since its transmission

line has already been completed.

90 percent construction work of 500 kV Neelum Jhelum

Transmission Line has also been completed. To evacuate power from

under construction power plants with 4000 MW capacity, the work on

660 kV HVDC transmission line from Matiari to Lahore will be started

soon.

He said in the jurisdiction of its projects, NTDC will help

deserving and poor students for their education under its CSR

initiatives.

GM GSC Wajahat Saeed Rana further said that NTDC has been

given task to construct huge infrastructure of the network and NTDC

management, engineers and staff are fully committed to complete

these project well before time so that the menace of load shedding

can be eliminated in the line commitment made by the govt of

Pakistan.

MNAs, MPAs, reps of local govt, CEO MEPCO and NTDC officers

were also present on the occasion.