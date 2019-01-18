No politics on CPEC in Pakistan: Saleem Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday said there was no politics on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan as every individual including political parties and provinces supported it.

He shared these views while addressing a delegation of students from USA, China, Canada and Myanmar who called on him here at Parliament House.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi was also present in the meeting, said a statement issued here.