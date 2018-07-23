No political string attached to Chinese assistance to Sri Lanka: Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 23 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that no political string is attached to Chinese assistance to Sri Lanka at all, and it serves and benefits all the Sri Lankan people.

“No political string is attached to this assistance at all, and it serves and benefits all people in Sri Lanka,” Geng Shuang said during his routine press briefing when asked to comment on China’s purpose for a financial aid to Sri Lanka.

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena said that China has pledged 2 billion yuan to be utilized for any project in Sri Lanka.

He said that China and Sri Lanka enjoy traditional friendship, adding, “Over the years, China has provided assistance to Sri Lanka within our best capacity under the framework of South-South cooperation in accordance with its development needs, including such livelihood projects as housing, hospitals and roads, with a view to promoting local socio-economic development.”