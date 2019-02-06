LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said there was no political interference in the affairs of government institutions as evident from the arrest of Abdul Aleem Khan by the National Account Bureau (NAB).
Talking to media-persons after attending a traders convention and an international conference under the Punjab University (PU) here, he said the Constitution and rule of law were supreme in the country.
No political interference in govt institutions: Punjab Governor
LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said there was no political interference in the affairs of government institutions as evident from the arrest of Abdul Aleem Khan by the National Account Bureau (NAB).