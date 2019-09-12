No plan to impose governor rule, emergency in Sindh: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the federal government has no plan of imposition of ‘Governor Rule’ or ‘Emergency’ in Sindh.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, she said the statement of Law Minister Farogh Naseem has been twisted and reported out of the context.

Dr Firdous said Karachi, the commercial hub of the country has been turned into a heap of garbage and added during the past 11 years, some elements have been misusing its resources for personal gains.

She said the nation is expecting from those ruling elite class of Sindh to resolve the issues of the province on priority.

She said the people of Sindh in general and Karachiites in particular are paying the price of bad performance of the provincial government.