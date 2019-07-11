No peace in South Asia without resolving Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

London, Jul 11 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said without resolving the Kashmir dispute, durable peace could not be restored in the South Asia region.

The situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was worsening day by day, while India was hesitant in holding talks with Pakistan and not ready to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Pakistan High Commission.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was also present on the occasion.