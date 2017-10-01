No Pak player in top 20 PSA World Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): No Pakistani player stands in the top
20 of the latest Men’s Professional Squash Association (PSA) World
Rankings released on Sunday.
The first Pakistani player Farhan Mehboob to make it in the
rankings lies at No 45 while Farhan Zaman grabs 55th position in the
rankings said a PSA press release issued here.
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Peruvian Diego Elias has moved up two
places to a career-high World No.15 in the Rankings courtesy of
sublime run of form that saw him reach the semi-finals of the 2017
Oracle NetSuite Open.
Elias, the former World Junior champion, powered his way past
three-time World Champion Nick Matthew – who remains at World No.4
in the latest standings -to reach the last four before losing out to
current World Champion Karim Abdel Gawad in a hard fought five-game
battle.
Gawad meanwhile remains at World No.2 for a fifth straight
month but has narrowed the gap on World No.1 Gregory Gaultier, with
the Frenchman notching up a fifth successive month atop the
standings while Mohamed ElShorbagy, the man who beat Gawad to the
title in San Francisco, remains at World No.3.
Ali Farag (5), Marwan ElShorbagy (6), Tarek Momen (8) and
Fares Dessouky (9) complete a six-strong Egyptian presence within
the Top 10, with England’s James Willstrop (7) and New Zealand’s
Paul Coll (10) occupying the remaining positions in an unchanged
line up.
Outside the Top 10, former World No.1 Ramy Ashour has moved up
three places to No.11 following his victory at the 2017 J.P. Morgan
China Open in early September, moving ahead of Germany’s Simon
R”sner, fellow Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar and England’s Daryl Selby
– who sits one place above Elias.
Australian duo Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley are at No.16
and No.17, respectively, just ahead of Spanish star Borja Golan with
Mexican Cesar Salazar and Egyptian Zahed Mohamed completing the Top
20.
