No one can install filtration plants sans Pb APA approval: Governor

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that no institution or NGO could install any filtration plant without prior approval of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

The Authority could also impose fine and up to two years imprisonment upon those

selling substandard water.

Punjab Governor, who is also Petron-in-chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, disclosed

this at a news conference after witnessing the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding)

signing between Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Lahore Institute of Public Health Trust

for restoration of 54 filtration plants in Lahore before the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, here at Governor’s House.

Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Authority’s CEO/MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and

Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan signed the MoU. While Punjab

Aab-e-Pak Authority (APA) Chairman General (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela and

others were present.

The Governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had public (official) filtration plants

worth Rs 9 billion, however, “we are trying to activate maximum number of non-functional

filtration plants with the support of philanthropists and this initiative is being started from

Lahore and we have also started restoration of filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak

Authority in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions”.

He added, “In Sha Allah, we will fulfill the promise of provision of clean drinking water to

the people in five years and it is being 100 per cent ensured that people are provided

with international standard water and there will be no compromise on it. We have compiled

the lists of functional and non-functional filtration plants in Punjab including Lahore.

The non-functional filtration plants are being restored speedily”.

The Trustee Mian Ahsan said, “We are sure that we can work transparently and in a better

manner in collaboration with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the philanthropists are also

confident that their donation will be spent transparently that is why they are supporting us.

We are embarking upon clean drinking water for people with all sincerity.”

The Authority’s Chairman Gen (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz said that the Authority was rendering

unprecedented service of provision of clean drinking water and there is complete transparency in this project.

“We are executing the work of years in months because we as per our promise

will provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab at all costs,” he vowed.