No one can diminish people’s love for Nawaz: Saad

GUJRANWALA, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja
Saad Rafique Monday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts
of people and no one could diminish that love for him.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not challenge anyone or want to
bring anybody under pressure. However, the law allowed one to
speak against “injustice”, he added.
He claimed that the PML-N voters had not accepted the
disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, who, despite reservations,
appeared before the joint investigation team along with his
family for upholding the prestige of national instutitions.
“We are going to file a review petition against the
disqualifiction of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.
He said the announcement of Nawaz Sharif to go Lahore
from Islamabad via GT Road on August 9 had caused ripples
among the opponents.
The minister said since the day one conspiracies were being
hatched against the PML-N government. After a long political
wrangling, both the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party
signed a charter of democracy, which now had been sabotaged.
Imran Khan and his companions were doing politics of
hatred, he added.
The minister said now all the powerful and influentials
should be passed through the seive of ‘Ameen and Sadiq’.
He said that a warm welcome would be accorded to Nawaz
Sharif in every city on his way to Lahore from Islamabad.
He would address party workers at various places.
Former minister Ghulam Dastgir, provincial ministers
Usman Ibrahim, Manshaullah Butt and Rana Mashhood, members
of national and provincial assemblies, and local party leaders
were also present on the occasion.
