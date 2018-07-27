No objection on scrutiny of any constituency: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Friday said that his party has no objection on scrutinizing any constituency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI would cooperate with those party leaders having objection in that regard.

He said that the PML-N last government had damaged the economy due to which, the country had to face devaluation in rupee currency.

He vowed that the PTI would take all possible measures to revive the national economy. He said that the focus would also be given to agriculture and industrial sectors to yield speedy results.

Asad Umar said foreign reserves should be improved to increase country’s export.

To a question, he said that more job opportunities would be created for educated youth across the country.