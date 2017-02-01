No need of endorsement from India over Hafiz Saeed: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Reacting to the statement of Ministry
of External Affairs, India, regarding detention of Hafiz Muhammad
Saeed, Spokesperson of the Interior Ministry Wednesday said Pakistan
does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the
recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed.
The Spokesperson said that as a matter of record, the actions
taken by the Government of Pakistan have been carried out as per
obligations vis-…-vis listing of Jamat-u-Dawa under UN Security
Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.
He said that various actions that needed to be taken under
the relevant Resolution i.e arms embargo, travel ban and asset
freeze were not carried out for some reasons by the previous
governments.
The Spokesperson said that India has constantly been using
Hafiz Saeed’s political activities as a tool to malign Pakistan.
The international community should take notice and understand
that Pakistan is a democratic society where judiciary takes free,
independent and transparent decisions.
If indeed India is serious about its allegations, it should
come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed which
is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter
anywhere in the world.
Mere casting aspersions and leveling allegations without
any corroborating evidence would not help the cause of peace in
the region, said the Spokesman Interior Ministry.
The Spokesperson further said that Pakistan is still
looking for justification and explanation from India as to
how all the accused involved in Samjhota Express bombing
where 68 Pakistani nationals lost their lives, have gone
scot-free.
The involvement of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel
Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Hindu extremist leaders like Swami
Aseemanand of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Samjhota Express
terrorist incident is a matter of record and has been widely
reported in the international press without any positive response
from India.