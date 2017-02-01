No need of endorsement from India over Hafiz Saeed: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Reacting to the statement of Ministry

of External Affairs, India, regarding detention of Hafiz Muhammad

Saeed, Spokesperson of the Interior Ministry Wednesday said Pakistan

does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the

recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed.

The Spokesperson said that as a matter of record, the actions

taken by the Government of Pakistan have been carried out as per

obligations vis-…-vis listing of Jamat-u-Dawa under UN Security

Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

He said that various actions that needed to be taken under

the relevant Resolution i.e arms embargo, travel ban and asset

freeze were not carried out for some reasons by the previous

governments.

The Spokesperson said that India has constantly been using

Hafiz Saeed’s political activities as a tool to malign Pakistan.

The international community should take notice and understand

that Pakistan is a democratic society where judiciary takes free,

independent and transparent decisions.

If indeed India is serious about its allegations, it should

come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed which

is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter

anywhere in the world.

Mere casting aspersions and leveling allegations without

any corroborating evidence would not help the cause of peace in

the region, said the Spokesman Interior Ministry.

The Spokesperson further said that Pakistan is still

looking for justification and explanation from India as to

how all the accused involved in Samjhota Express bombing

where 68 Pakistani nationals lost their lives, have gone

scot-free.

The involvement of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel

Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Hindu extremist leaders like Swami

Aseemanand of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Samjhota Express

terrorist incident is a matter of record and has been widely

reported in the international press without any positive response

from India.