No national hockey player considered for FIH awards

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): No Pakistani player has made it to

the nominations of the 2016 Hockey Stars Awards to be announced in

Chandigarh on February 23.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday

announced that for the first time in the sport’s history, an awards

ceremony will take place to honour the best players, goalkeepers,

rising stars, coaches and umpires of the game, said a press release

issued here.

The FIH, in partnership with Hockey India, will announce the

winners of the Hockey Stars Awards in Chandigarh. Looking back at

the Hockey Champions Trophies, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Hockey

Junior World Cups and all other key hockey events from the past

year, the awards ceremony will showcase hockey’s superstars at their

best.

FIH will also be running a competition through FIH’s social

media channels for two lucky fans to attend the Awards in India. The

winner will receive return flights for them and a friend, five

nights’ accommodation, two VIP invitations to the Awards plus VIP

tickets to the Coal India Hockey India League Final, taking place in

the city only a few days after the Awards.

Hockey Stars 2016 Nominees-FIH Player of the Year: Women: Alex

Danson (GBR); Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR);

Naomi van As (NED); Stacey Michelsen (NZL).

Men: Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Frste

(GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG); Tobias Hauke (GER).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Women: Belen Succi (ARG); Jackie

Briggs (USA); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Maddie

Hinch (GBR).

Men: David Harte (IRL); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Juan Vivaldi (ARG);

Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND); Vincent Vanasch (BEL).

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Players under 23): Women:

Florencia Habif (ARG); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Lily Owsley (GBR);

Maria Granatto (ARG); Nike Lorenz (GER).

Men: Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Rhr (GER); Harmanpreet

Singh (IND); Jorrit Croon (NED); Timm Herzbruch (GER).

FIH Coach of the Year: Women: Alyson Annan (AUS); Janneke

Schopman (USA); Karen Brown (GBR).

Men: Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (NZL).