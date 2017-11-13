No Muslim can compromise on finality of Prophethood: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP)::Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that no Mulsim can compromise on the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) and the entire nation is united in this regard and it will not be appropriate to create division among the nation.

The minister, in a statement here Monday, said, “Pakistani nation loves the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Making the lives of patients, students and the general public miserable, he said, was not love for the Prophet Muhammad

(PBUH). “Even, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) tell us to respect the rights of every human being,” he added.

The minister said the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLR) and their leaders were constitutionally allowed to register a peaceful protest and he warned them not to take the law into their hands.

Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the kidnapping of police personnel and termed it a severe crime.

He said maintenance of peace in the country was obligation of all the citizens. Anti-Pakistan forces were utilizing picture of the protesters and speeches to defame Pakistan at the international level, he added.

He said the government was making efforts to avoid violence and was also aware of the inconvenience that was being caused to the general public.

Meanwhile, the minister strongly condemned attack on a Pakistani check-post. He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the souls of Shaheed Captain Junaid Hafeez and soldier Reham in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved families.