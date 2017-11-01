ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Pakistan and Iran during informal consultations on regional situation including Afghanistan here Wednesday noted that there was no military solution to the prolonged Afghan conflict, emphasizing the need for a credible political process owned and led by Afghanistan for an internal settlement.

According to Foreign Office sources, the first round of informal consultations was held here at the level of Director Generals of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on regional situation, especially the efforts of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistani delegation was led by Director General (Afghanistan) Mansoor Ahmad Khan while the Iranian side was led by Director General Rasoul Eslami of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who visited Islamabad for these consultations.

The two directors general reaffirmed commitment and support of Pakistan and Iran to the efforts of Afghanistan and international community for achieving lasting peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, which is important for regional stability.

Pakistan delegation stated that it attaches importance to engagement with Afghanistan in political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Recognizing that terrorism was a major threat to global and regional peace, the two sides discussed that threats such as increasing terrorism and violence in Afghanistan, rising drug production and trafficking and expanding foothold of Daesh especially posed challenge for Afghanistan and its neighbourhood. They emphasized the need for concerted efforts and cooperation among all the states in counter-terrorism, border management and combating production and trafficking of narcotics. The two sides also underscored importance of dignified return and resettlement of refugees in Afghanistan.

The ways for deepening regional economic cooperation and enhancing connectivity between the countries of the region were also discussed.

This was the first round of bilateral consultations with Iran on regional peace and security with focus on the situation in Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to continue these informal consultations as part of their strong commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, and the region.