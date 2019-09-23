No military solution to Afghan issue: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, terming suspension of Afghan peace

process as unfortunate, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance that there was no military solution to the war weary Afghanistan.

Responding to questions during a conversation with in the US based think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), he said that right from 2008, when President Obama had not assumed his office, he had been reminding the senior officials in the US administration that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue due to its history and past experiences.

The Soviet had killed one million Afghans and the British had tried thrice as evident from the history, but no one succeeded, he added.

The prime minister said previously, no one understood Afghanistan and the US officials had no clue about what was going on in that country.