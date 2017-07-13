No mention of PML-N leaders’ corruption in JIT report: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan

Siddiqui Wednesday said noting was mentioned about any kind of corruption of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership in the disputed joint investigation team (JIT) report.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT was not a

court and its report had no value, and everyone should wait

for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said the prime minister had no company and he had also

not done any illegal work or violated rules and regulations of the

country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief

Imran Khan and his companions had been creating uncertainty and chaos in the country from the last four years. The PTI leadership was busy in putting hurdles in the way of the country’s development and progress, he added.