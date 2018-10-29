No link of accountability process with 18th amendment: Fahmida Mirza

HYDERABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza Monday overruled the impression of link between the process of accountability and the 18th Amendment, adding that there was no consideration to roll back the amendment as being propagated to counter the pace of accountability.

The minister stated this while talking to media persons here at Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Hyderabad where she came to appear before the Election Tribunal for hearing of recounting of votes of her constituency of Badin.

She said a number of accountability cases were appearing on surface following activation of the process of accountability. The cases against some politicians were framed by the previous government which had been now sped up, she said.

Responding to a question, the minister said that comparison of two months old present government against the rulers who ruled the country five years in the recent past was clearly injustice.

The people had great expectations with the present federal government however, time was required to come up the issues which it received from previous rulers, she said and added that soon the people would start enjoying the fruits of the policies of the present federal government.