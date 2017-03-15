No Judge of Federal Shariat, Peshawar, Sindh, Islamabad High Courts have dual nationality: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said that Federal Shariat Court, High Courts of Peshawar, Balochistan and Islamabad have sent ‘NIL’ reports regarding the dual nationality of superior court judges.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session, he said information was still awaited from the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court and Sindh High Court.

Replying to a question, he said no specific quota was reserved for lady judicial officers for appointment in the high court and the Supreme Court.

There was also no bar on the appointment of lady judges in the superior courts, he added.

Currently, Zahid said that three women were working in Lahore High Court while one each in Peshawar, Sindh and Balochistan.

After insertion of Article 175-A in the Constitution through

18th Amendment, the judges were appointed in the superior courts

through procedure of nomination by the Judicial Commission of

Pakistan, confirmation by a Parliamentary Committee and appointment

by the President.

Since the last one year, he said, no lady has been appointed adding the women were deserved for the seats, so they should be appointed, he added.