No investigation started yet regarding failure of RTS: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law Syed Ali Zafar on Monday said investigation regarding failure of Results Transmission System (RTS) was not started yet and Cabinet had received a letter from Election Commission of Pakistan for formulating a commission over the matter.

Talking to a private news channel. he said the law ministry would decide about the formulation of the commission.

The minister said oath taking ceremony of the prime minister could be held on August 14, if the National Assembly session was called on August 11.

To a query, he said negotiations with International Monitory Fund (IMF) was not the mandate of the caretaker government but that of the newly elected government, adding it was decided by the government that no step or action would be taken which may cause problem for the coming government.

He said the national economy was in fragile condition and there was no issue in going to IMF.

He hoped that the newly elected government would resolve the problems of the country.