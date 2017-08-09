No institution involved in conspiring against PML N govt: Saad

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Wednesday said that no institution was involved in conspiring against the PML-N government and the journey of democracy was

continuing.

Addressing the participants of a big rally to welcome former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif here at the Committee chowk, the minister said

today Pakistan was better than Mushraff and Zardari eras. “We have

overcome energy crises while not a single megawatt electricity was

produced in the previous regimes.”

Saad said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) could have

formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the public mandate

was respected.

He said,”We brought Balochistan into mainstream politics and

restored law and order in Karachi.”

The minister said if politics of lockdown had not occurred, the

CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) would have moved ahead

further.

Addressing mediamen, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza

Javed Abbasi said he would support his leader at every cost. He

could even resign from his office but would not leave his leader

alone during his struggle, he added.

“Large number of people of the twin cities and from other parts

of country arrived here to support Nawaz Sharif,” Minister for CADD

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, talking to the

media, said though Nawaz Sharif had accepted the Supreme Court

decision, yet the people of Pakistan had not agreed with it.

The people, he said, had gathered in large number to welcome

their beloved leader in the twin cities. “The political opponents are

in trouble either seeing Mian Nawaz in power or going home after disqualification,” he added

Talal said it might take seven days for the rally to reach Lahore,

the final destination.

He said the whole Pakistan was on the roads to have a glimpse of

the former premier. The rally kept moving at snail pace due to the

presence of large number of people.

Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power, was chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against his political rivals Sheikh Rashid

Ahmed and Imran Khan while standing on the rooftop of his vehicle.