No institution involved in conspiring against PML N govt: Saad

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Wednesday said that no institution was involved in conspiring against the PML-N government and the journey of democracy was
continuing.
Addressing the participants of a big rally to welcome former prime
minister Nawaz Sharif here at the Committee chowk, the minister said
today Pakistan was better than Mushraff and Zardari eras. “We have
overcome energy crises while not a single megawatt electricity was
produced in the previous regimes.”
Saad said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) could have
formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the public mandate
was respected.
He said,”We brought Balochistan into mainstream politics and
restored law and order in Karachi.”
The minister said if politics of lockdown had not occurred, the
CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) would have moved ahead
further.
Addressing mediamen, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza
Javed Abbasi said he would support his leader at every cost. He
could even resign from his office but would not leave his leader
alone during his struggle, he added.
“Large number of people of the twin cities and from other parts
of country arrived here to support Nawaz Sharif,” Minister for CADD
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said.
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, talking to the
media, said though Nawaz Sharif had accepted the Supreme Court
decision, yet the people of Pakistan had not agreed with it.
The people, he said, had gathered in large number to welcome
their beloved leader in the twin cities. “The political opponents are
in trouble either seeing Mian Nawaz in power or going home after disqualification,” he added
Talal said it might take seven days for the rally to reach Lahore,
the final destination.
He said the whole Pakistan was on the roads to have a glimpse of
the former premier. The rally kept moving at snail pace due to the
presence of large number of people.
Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power, was chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against his political rivals Sheikh Rashid
Ahmed and Imran Khan while standing on the rooftop of his vehicle.
No institution involved in conspiring against PML N govt: Saad
RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad