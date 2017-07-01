No infrastructure of Daesh in Pakistan: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations
(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said
there was no infrastructure of Daesh in Pakistan as the country’s
security forces were vigilant leaving no room for any such outfit
to get roots.
Talking to private TV channels, he said there were only
some small splinter groups, which were trying to get on the
bandwagon of Daesh.
He said there were some facilitators and abettors of
Daesh in Pakistan and efforts were in hand to break their
connectivity. Success in that regard had already been
achieved by a smashing group bidding to make contacts.
Referring to the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan,
he said Pakistan needed to improve its border security
system as well as cooperation with Afghanistan to
effectively encounter the threat.
He said there was no no-go area in Pakistan except for
only a small ridge in Rajgal and Shawal area of upper Khyber
Agency, which the forces would have to clear. Except
that, he said, there was no area where the terrorists
had sanctuaries.
Referring to the effective conduct of a number of
Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) by the valiant security
forces of the country he said several bids of terrorism had been
foiled and encountered timely, which in turn had evaded
chances of incurrence of losses.
For checking the movement of terrorists, the ISPR DG
said that fencing along Pakistan-Afghan border had already
begun, which would be accomplished in two phases. The
total length of border was around 2611 km and 1172 km of
which was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In the first phase, fencing had started in the most
sensitive areas where the chances of infiltration were
high, he said.
He expressed the hope that in next two to three years
the entire Pakistan-Afghan border would be sealed.
With the aim to keep vigil and further augment the
efforts to check infiltration a number of new posts and forts
were also being constructed, he added.
He said in order to eliminate extremism from the
country comprehensive national efforts were required and
to achieve that pious goal the whole nation would
have to contribute. The country’s education system needed
to be imporoved, besides provision of basic amenities to
the common man and creating employment opportunities.
Referring to the visit of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)
General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Parachinar, he termed it
fruitful. Wherever the COAS visited, he intermingled
with the people. He met the local tribal elders, who
expressed full confidence in the armed forces.
The COAS, he said, also condoled with the bereaved
families of Parachinar incident.
He said the representatives of Parachinar sit-in had
been called after the visit of the COAS. He said the
participants of the sit-in had some general concerns, but not
relating to the Army. However, the COAS referred their
issues to Civil Administration for earliest redressal.
Major General Asif Ghafoor said that security situation
had improved a lot in Pakistan as about 17 facilitators
and abettors had been apprehended, who would be tried in the
military courts.
He said the apprehended terrorists earlier had fled to
Afghanistan after successful operation was launched
against them. They had safe havens in Afghanistan and operate from
there, he said.
He said,”We all are Pakistani and Muslims and through
unity we can counter all threats.” Due to that unity Pakistan
had got success and would get more in future too.
No infrastructure of Daesh in Pakistan: ISPR DG
ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations