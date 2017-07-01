No infrastructure of Daesh in Pakistan: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said

there was no infrastructure of Daesh in Pakistan as the country’s

security forces were vigilant leaving no room for any such outfit

to get roots.

Talking to private TV channels, he said there were only

some small splinter groups, which were trying to get on the

bandwagon of Daesh.

He said there were some facilitators and abettors of

Daesh in Pakistan and efforts were in hand to break their

connectivity. Success in that regard had already been

achieved by a smashing group bidding to make contacts.

Referring to the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan,

he said Pakistan needed to improve its border security

system as well as cooperation with Afghanistan to

effectively encounter the threat.

He said there was no no-go area in Pakistan except for

only a small ridge in Rajgal and Shawal area of upper Khyber

Agency, which the forces would have to clear. Except

that, he said, there was no area where the terrorists

had sanctuaries.

Referring to the effective conduct of a number of

Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) by the valiant security

forces of the country he said several bids of terrorism had been

foiled and encountered timely, which in turn had evaded

chances of incurrence of losses.

For checking the movement of terrorists, the ISPR DG

said that fencing along Pakistan-Afghan border had already

begun, which would be accomplished in two phases. The

total length of border was around 2611 km and 1172 km of

which was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the first phase, fencing had started in the most

sensitive areas where the chances of infiltration were

high, he said.

He expressed the hope that in next two to three years

the entire Pakistan-Afghan border would be sealed.

With the aim to keep vigil and further augment the

efforts to check infiltration a number of new posts and forts

were also being constructed, he added.

He said in order to eliminate extremism from the

country comprehensive national efforts were required and

to achieve that pious goal the whole nation would

have to contribute. The country’s education system needed

to be imporoved, besides provision of basic amenities to

the common man and creating employment opportunities.

Referring to the visit of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Parachinar, he termed it

fruitful. Wherever the COAS visited, he intermingled

with the people. He met the local tribal elders, who

expressed full confidence in the armed forces.

The COAS, he said, also condoled with the bereaved

families of Parachinar incident.

He said the representatives of Parachinar sit-in had

been called after the visit of the COAS. He said the

participants of the sit-in had some general concerns, but not

relating to the Army. However, the COAS referred their

issues to Civil Administration for earliest redressal.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that security situation

had improved a lot in Pakistan as about 17 facilitators

and abettors had been apprehended, who would be tried in the

military courts.

He said the apprehended terrorists earlier had fled to

Afghanistan after successful operation was launched

against them. They had safe havens in Afghanistan and operate from

there, he said.

He said,”We all are Pakistani and Muslims and through

unity we can counter all threats.” Due to that unity Pakistan

had got success and would get more in future too.