No increase in rail fares: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Ahmad on Sunday said that no decision of increase in fares
for railway passengers had been made as protection of rights
of a common man was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Talking to the media here at Railway Station, he said
that railways would be revamped within 120 days.
He said that railways’ deficit would be brought to nil
by the end of current year.
He said that he had accepted the challenge to rehabilitate
the railways under the vision of Imran Khan and improvement
in the freight would be his target.
He said that workers of the railways would be facilitated
and twenty thousand studio apartments would be constructed for
railway employees.
The minister informed that three elevators for disabled
and old age citizens would be installed at the Lahore Railway
Station and more elevators would be installed at big railway
stations across the country in future.
“I have asked the administration to purchase elevators
even used ones on the guarantee of ten years,” he added.
He said that media and advertising companies would be
invited to use railways prominent places for publicity and
branding to generate more revenue.
He said that online ticketing system would be improved
in days to come.
Sheikh Rasheed said that all those officers would be
demoted who had got promotion illegally.
“Love with railways means love with Pakistan,” the
minister said.
He said that he had suggested to shift the railways on
standard gauge from Broad gauge under the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and railways would be
linked with Iran and Turkey.
“Overseas Pakistanis are willing to invest in standard
gauge,” he added.
The minister said that railways was bound to purchase
locomotives on high prices due to broad gauge, adding that
he wanted to eliminate this monopoly.
He said that it was the slogan of Prime Minister to
nil the debts on the country so he said that it was ordered
to the railways administration to deal with other countries
in their currencies instead of dollars.
He said the PR officers would work one hour extra every
day in the headquarters and in the ministry office Islamabad
and Saturday would not be holiday.
To a question, he said that schools and hospitals of
the railways would be run on Public-Private Partnership basis.
To another question, he said that he had directed the
administration to support National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
in all railway cases.
Responding a question about a joint candidate of the
opposition for president, he said that it was good if the
opposition brought a joint candidate.
He apologized for the inconvenience faced by the passengers
on his arrival on Friday at Lahore railway station due to police
attitude with the passengers.