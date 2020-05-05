No increase in Covid-19 cases in Hubei, China

BEIJING, May 5 (APP):China’s Hubei province, hit-hardest by Covid-19 pandemic, has reported no newly confirmed case of the novel coronavirus for 31 consecutive days since April 4.

As of Monday, there were no existing confirmed Covid19 case in the province, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Hubei povince still had 650 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 12 such cases were added and 16 released from quarantine on Monday.

A total of 282,751 close contacts of novel coronavirus patients in the province had so far been tracked, 1,209 of whom were still under medical observation.

The Hubei province had reported 68,128 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total as of Monday, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.

The Hubei province lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.

The number of Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland totaled 82,881, including 1,676 imported cases and 947 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. China’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,643.

Meanwhile, confirmed novel coronavirus cases have hit 3.57 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 250,000 and more than 1.1 million patients have recovered.

United States is leading the world in both Covid-19 infections and fatalities, totaling more than 1.1 million and over 68,000, respectively.

Russia reported 10,102 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 155,370, while the death toll stands at 1,451, according to the country’s official tally.

Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections.