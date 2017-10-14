No foreign country has right to dictate Pakistan: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said no foreign country had the right to

dictate Pakistan on any matter, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the ceremony of prize distribution among high achievers of Pakistan Railways

Schools organised by the PR Directorate of Education at Al-Hamra Hall here, he said the CPEC

was a long-term project which would pay dividends for the next four to five decades.

He said Pakistan was not ready to listen “Do More” any more.

He said Pakistan had done a great job and the armed forces, police and civilians had

sacrificed thousands of lives.

He said “China does not interfere in the matters of its friends and it only focuses on

economic matters.”

“When Pakistan gets closer to China, its enemies feel pain and they try to destabilise the

country through their operatives,” he said. “However,it is our duty to make progress by tackling

all obstacles,” he added.

He said it was fortunate that there were a few evils and negative things while great blessings

and positive things were present in the country so there was no need to be disappointed.

“Pakistan is an nuclear power, it has one of the best forces in the world, there is a strong

judiciary, a vibrant media, people have right to vote and political parties are working for the welfare

of people,” Saad said.

He said that Pakistan came into being to remain stable for long and whosoever tried to damage it,

would have to face consequences. “No one will come from outside the country for its progress and

prosperity, only we can change our country and we can do it very well,” he added.

The minister stressed the students to work hard with dedication as there was no other way to

success.

He said the PR was still facing deficit but it had been reduced with the efforts of the PR administration,

adding the PR administration did the best for its improvement while prosperous as well as functional railways

would be transferred to successors.

The minister congratulated the students, parents, teachers and administration for remarkable results

in the secondary school examinations.

Earlier, the minister distributed prizes and shields among the students and teachers while PR

Chairperson Parveen Agha and CEO Javaid Anwar were also present.