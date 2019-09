RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi Friday said the enemy could not defeat a nation whose history was enriched with the sacrifices of martyrs, who had laid down their lives while protecting their motherland.

“We owe to the sacrifices of our martyrs, who sacrificed their today for Pakistan’s tomorrow,” the foreign minister told media persons during his visit to the residence of family of Shaheed Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi in Rawalpindi.