No dual nationals in Pakistan Army, SC told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Secretary Defence Lt Gen (retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that there were no dual nationals in the Pakistan Army.

He said as per rules no one holding a dual nationality could be recruited in the armed forces. Moreover, if anyone working in the Pakistan Army would be going to get married to a dual national, then he or she had to take prior permission from the competent authority, he added.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the three-member SC bench which heard the suo moto case regarding the dual national government employees, directed the Defence Secretary to submit the information he had shared with the court in writing.

The court also sought a reply from the Ministry of Defence regarding the employment of former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif and former director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Ahmed Shuja Pasha abroad.

The Defence Secretary apprised the court that both the retired generals had obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from federal government prior to leaving abroad for employment.

Meanwhile, an Interior Ministry official informed the court said 27 officers of the ministry were dual nationals.

The court subsequently issued notices to all the 27 officers and adjourned the case till August 7.