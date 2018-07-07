No development work done in NA-53 in past 11 years: Zulfi Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the in-charge election campaign of NA-53, Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari here on Saturday said that the constituency was badly ignored in development programmes of all the previous governments during last 11 years, particularly in the tenure of out-going Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Addressing a press conference, he said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi had done neither development work nor any efforts to resolve civic issues of the area since past 11 years.

He expressed his optimism for his party’s success in upcoming general elections 2018 and vowed for addressing the issues and challenges being faced by the general public of the area.

He alleged that Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi along with his secretary was involved in installing illegal gas connections in Bara Kahu and committing the pre-poll rigging and trying to influence the public opinion.

He further said that the people could never be mislead by such tactics and they would use their vote for the larger interest of their country and betterment of the constituency.

Bokhari claimed to foil Abbasi’s pre-poll rigging tactics and said that PTI would hold a mammoth public gathering on 14th July to show its strength in the area and their commitment before Imran Khan.

He said the procession would also apprise the public to show deterrence and resentment on such tacit designs of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to befool them for their vote.

Talking to APP, Zulfi Bokhari said that people had put their trust in Imran Khan and believe that he would resolve their issues.

To a question, he said those party leaders who were not active at the grass root level would be made visible in their respective constituencies while no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.