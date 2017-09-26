Pakistan committed to cooperation for peace, security at regional, global levels: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, Sept 26 (APP): Pakistan is strongly committed to cooperation

for peace and security at both regional and global levels as it pursues an inclusive development agenda and has been a major victim of terrorism, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.

He represented Pakistan at the opening ceremony of 86th General Assembly

of Interpol.

The Assembly was opened by President Xi Jinping and attended by over 100

countries including around 40 ministers from various countries.

The minister said that Pakistan had achieved significant success in

defeating the menace of terrorism in last four years and willing to share its experiences with international community.

The growing challenge of globalization at all levels requires a

collaborative approach to tackle terrorism, cyber crime, narcotics trade and human smuggling.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the police in Pakistan was playing a leading role

in fighting crimes in Pakistan, adding, “We are committed to modernizing Pakistan’s Police for meeting challenges of twenty first century.”

He said, today terrorists and criminals were forming global networks which required strong global network and collaboration of crime fighting organizations.

Pakistan is strongly committed to the charter of Interpol and looks forward to work with international community for promoting peace and security.

Appreciating the President Xi’s vision of global security governance, he said, it was based on inclusive and fair approach which was need of the time and added, global security could not be ensured unless it addressed security concerns of all. “There can be no haves and have nots in peace and security.”

The minister said all countries were entitled to peace and stability to provide better quality of life to their citizens.

Pakistan welcomes China’s big commitment announced by President Xi to help developing countries capacity in fighting crime.

The Interpol General Assembly will continue till 29th September and will discuss a broad range of issues related to global security, counter-Terrorism and organized crime.

On the sidelines of the Interpol General Assembly, the interior minister held bilateral meetings with Minster of Internal Affairs of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev and the ministers of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Tajikistan and other participating Ministers.

Separately, Minister Ahsan Iqbal also held a bilateral meeting with Meng Jianzhu, Member of Politbureau of Communist Party of China and Head of Political and legal Committee of CPC Central Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Guo Shengkun, Minister for Public Security of China.

Issues of bilateral cooperation and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer for Pakistan-China friendship, which had transformed bilateral relations from higher than Himalayas to higher than stars.

The CPEC will make invaluable contribution to bring peace and prosperity to conflict hit region by bringing economic opportunities.

Pakistan has raised 10,000 personnel special force for protection of Chinese workers in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter terrorism, fighting organized crime, easing of visas and strengthening security cooperation.