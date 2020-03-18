Mirza confirms first death from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed first death from coronavirus from Pakistan.

“With deep regret I confirm the death of first Pakistani due to coronavirus. A 50-year old male from Mardan recently returned from Umra, developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested positive for coronavirus,” Dr Mirza said in a tweet.

“Contacts are being screened. Our condolences to the family,” he added.