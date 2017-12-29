No country has rendered sacrifices like Pakistan in war on terror: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said no country had rendered sacrifices in the war on terror like Pakistan and Pakistanis were a nation which had lit the lights of sacrifices with the blood of their children.

She said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a mosque and Begum Shahida Rasheed Free Pharmacy on the premises of Sweet Home here.

The minister said the steps taken in conformity with the vision of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the unrivaled sacrifices offered by the armed forces, law enforcing agencies and the people of Pakistan, the scourge of terrorism had been checked in its tracks.

She paid glowing tributes to the armed forces and law enforcing agencies for the sacrifices rendered by them. She said during the last 30 to 35 years the people of Pakistan had lost their kith and kin and given countless sacrifices.

Marriyum said no sacrifice could be greater than the lives of the children.

She observed that Sweet Home had excellent arrangements for the orphaned children and was striving to fulfill the dream of their deceased parents.

She urged the leaders of the political parties, members of the parliament, philanthropists and people from all segments of the society to visit Sweet Home and contribute their bit to the cause.

The minister obtained life-time membership of the Sweet Home and announced to activate membership campaign for the institution through Radio, TV and APP.

She said the awareness campaign about membership of the Sweet Home would also help in collecting donations for it.

She announced to accord membership of arts clubs set up by PNCA and Folk Heritage to the children of the Sweet Home and extended the assurance that special programmes would be arranged for them once in a year. Marriyum said the children of Sweet Home would also be afforded the opportunity to participate in the Naat Competitions (Eulogy for the Prophet PBUH) of Radio Pakistan and other programmes.

She said the present government was striving to revive and promote the film industry and was working on different plans in regards to the production of films.

She said the plan for film production would be initiated from the Sweet Home.

Marriyum visited different departments of the Sweet Home and also inaugurated the newly constructed mosque and Begum Rasheeda Free Pharmacy on its premises.

She also cut birthday cake of Quaid-i-Azam. The children of the Sweet Home paraded and presented a special salute to the chief guest.

The patron of the Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan speaking on the occasion revealed that the project was initiated with one child and presently there were hundreds of them in Sweet Homes across the country.

He said Sweet Homes had also been set up in North Waziristan and Miran Ali and they would be further expanded.

He further informed that the foundation stone of two cadet colleges for the children of Sweet Home would be laid in Karachi and Azad Kashmir during 2018.

He revealed that Mehtab Khan had donated four kanal of land for building a rest house for the children of Sweet Home at Murree.