No country can progress if its population outgrows its resources: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that no country could progress if its population outgrows its resources and underscored that the Government was committed to contain the population explosion, for which all segments of the society would be engaged.

The President was talking to Country Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Lina Mahmoud Mousa, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said said that he had directed the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to fully utilize the pulpit to create awareness among masses about vital social issues like women inheritance, malnutrition, and stunted growth.