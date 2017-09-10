No corruption proved against Nawaz on Panama: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Minister for Climate Change

Mushahidullah Khan on Sunday said no corruption was proved

against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Panama

Papers as he was disqualified on having ‘Iqama’.

Nawaz Sharif had contributed a lot for the country as

Pakistan moved forward toward speedy development and

prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said

talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif launched many mega projects

including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it would

bring economic revolution in the country.

He said disqualification of Ex-Prime Minister caused huge

economic loss to the country as foreign investors were showing

reluctance to invest in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

was ready to face the reference in National Accountability Bureau

(NAB), adding PML-N had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team

(JIT) despite reservations.

Mushahidullah Khan said not a single case of corruption was

proved against Nawaz Sharif.

He said those politicians raised slogans against corruption

on Panama Papers were basically in favor of corruption.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, his

sisters, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were holding off-shore

companies. Accountability should be carried out against these

corrupt elements.