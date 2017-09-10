No corruption proved against Nawaz on Panama: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Minister for Climate Change
Mushahidullah Khan on Sunday said no corruption was proved
against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Panama
Papers as he was disqualified on having ‘Iqama’.
Nawaz Sharif had contributed a lot for the country as
Pakistan moved forward toward speedy development and
prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said
talking to a private news channel.
The minister said Nawaz Sharif launched many mega projects
including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it would
bring economic revolution in the country.
He said disqualification of Ex-Prime Minister caused huge
economic loss to the country as foreign investors were showing
reluctance to invest in Pakistan.
He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government
was ready to face the reference in National Accountability Bureau
(NAB), adding PML-N had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team
(JIT) despite reservations.
Mushahidullah Khan said not a single case of corruption was
proved against Nawaz Sharif.
He said those politicians raised slogans against corruption
on Panama Papers were basically in favor of corruption.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, his
sisters, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were holding off-shore
companies. Accountability should be carried out against these
corrupt elements.
