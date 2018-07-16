No corruption proved against Nawaz, claims Shehbaz

SWAT, Jul 16 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday claimed that not a single penny of corruption had been proved against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz, in telephonic address to a public gathering of PML-N here claimed that the last federal government

under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif added thousands of megawatt electricity to the national grid and brought the country out of power crisis.

He claimed that the people of Pakistan would cast vote in favour of PML-N on July 25, adding that he would soon visit Swat to meet the people.

Addressing on the occasion, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam claimed his party would form the next government after winning the general election and Shehbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.

He alleged that PML-N was receiving threats but despite that people had come to attend the public meeting.

He criticized PTI’s five-year performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the PTI should show performance instead of accusing others. He alleged the PTI government had turned Peshawar into ruins while rest of the province was deprived of basic facilities.

Muqam said the PML-N would bring economic revolution in the province after coming to power.