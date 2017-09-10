No corruption of even single penny in projects: CM

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif said the people of Pakistan had supported the

PML-N in the past and were also with it today because the PML-N

had always worked for promotion of democracy and democratic

traditions.

He said people hated politics of lies while they loved

truthful and dedicated leadership. He said several

projects had been completed for progress of the country

during the tenure of the PML-N and nobody could level allegation

of corruption of even a single penny in these projects of

billions and trillions of rupees.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of

PML-N in London on Sunday, says a handout issued here.

Shehbaz Sharif said several historic measures had been taken

to overcome energy crisis and the projects had been completed

speedily and transparently with dedication, honesty and

determination which had reduced load-shedding significantly.

He said the situation had improved in the country and now

Pakistan was more peaceful, prosperous and developed as

compared to past four years.

He said the PML-N government had worked round-the-clock for

progress and prosperity of Pakistan and due to sincere

efforts and solid steps, the situation had improved in every

sector.

The chief minister said that people would remember forever the

historic measures of the PML-N made for the development of the

country.”We will not allow any impediment with our journey to

take the country to heights of progress and development,”

he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that people had seen the real of face of

the person claiming about change. He said that people were

fully conscious, therefore, enemies of development could never

succeed in their designs.

He said:” Peaceful, strong and prosperous Pakistan is our

mission and we are moving forward to make the country Pakistan

of Quaid and Iqbal” and added the PML-N government would

complete this journey at any cost.

He said that people of Pakistan had given public service

mandate to the PML-N and its politics was the politics of public

progress and prosperity while, on the other hand, those doing

negative politics wanted to push the country backwards and in

the darkness and added that these elements did not want

elimination of poverty, extremism, joblessness and darkness

from Pakistan.

The chief minister said that a politician who was expert in

levelling allegations had broken all records of telling lies

and falsehood. He said that these unwise elements were putting

the fate of the country and the nation at stake only for lust

of power.

He said corruption and plunder of former rulers had badly

affected the country and added that when PML-N came to

power, it inherited load-shedding and hopelessness and all

institutions had reached the verge of collapse due to

corruption, nepotism and plunder of former rulers.

He said that the nation is fully aware of the faces of those

who got loans worth billions rupees written off and committed

dacoity of billions of rupees in banks.

He said the PML-N government had taken revolutionary measures

to change the destiny of the people and providing them basic

facilities and added that Pakistan is now moving forward.