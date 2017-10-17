No confrontation between PML-N,any national institution

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said opponents of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government wanted to create rift among the institutions to achieve their objectives.

Talking to a private news channel, he said those elements would fail to succeed in their aims.

He ruled out any confrontation between the PML-N and any national institution, adding that it was wrong perception that the PML-N had attacked on the accountability court.

The minister said the case had been registered after the incident outside the accountability court and after transparent investigations the responsible would be punished according to the law of the land.

He said national economy was strengthened and everyone has right to discuss on it, adding that international institutions were acknowledging the economic policies and growth but in the country was criticizing the positive national economic indicators.

He said terrorist incidents and power load-shedding had visibly reduced during the four years of PML-N government and ten thousand (10,000) MW electricity was included in national grid which was a great achievement.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was moving forward in positive way and international sports teams were coming to Pakistan for playing cricket and hockey matches and the government would provide fool prove security to them, adding that different sectors were flourishing during the last four years tenure of the PML-N government including Arts and Culture, Tourism and literary festivals.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan who was showing himself as the champion of rule of law but reluctant to appear before the courts.

The government would not arrest him before October 26,217 because he announced that he would appear before the court and government do not believe in any political revenge, he added.

He said Media should play its positive role and should avoid to spread disappointment in the society.

Pakistan would take strict action against those persons or organizations who were band national or internationally, he said.

He said PML-N was fully intact on the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said all political parties of the country would contest the general election 2018 on the basis of performances and results would decide that who had serve the nation.

Replying to a question, he said New taxes would apply on only import and luxury items.