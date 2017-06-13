No compromise would be made on ECP powers: CJ

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar

remarked that no compromise would be made on the authorities of

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), if the commission had powers

to re-examine party funds.

The chief justice remarked this while hearing alleged foreign

funding to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) case moved by Hanif

Abbasi.

The bench remarked that PTI had to satisfy regarding foreign

funding for the party, its sources and audits, adding that the

court would go to bottom of the case.

During the course of proceedings, Ibrahim Satti counsel for

the ECP apprised the court that for last four years Imran Khan did

not submit reply to the ECP.

Chief Justice remarked that if any party had illegal source of

funding then what would be its future.

Anwar Mansoor counsel for PTI replied that if any party had

illegal source of funding then legal action would be taken against

it, but all the PTI sources were legal.

He informed the bench that once ECP allotted election symbol

to contest election after examining its accounts then ECP could not

re-examine audited accounts.

Ibrahim Satti apprised the court that the matter was not only

in the domain of the commission, but also had the right to re-examine the

accounts of any party.

Meanwhile, Akram Sheikh counsel apprised the court that

PTI was funded by 195 corporations of California adding that all

record could be seen on an American website right now in the court

room.

Chief Justice observed that the matter should be referred to

the ECP and sought opinion from the ECP counsel till next hearing of

the case.

Subsequntly, the counsel for the petition sought time for

submission of ECP reply which was allowed by the bench.