ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar
remarked that no compromise would be made on the authorities of
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), if the commission had powers
to re-examine party funds.
The chief justice remarked this while hearing alleged foreign
funding to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) case moved by Hanif
Abbasi.
The bench remarked that PTI had to satisfy regarding foreign
funding for the party, its sources and audits, adding that the
court would go to bottom of the case.
During the course of proceedings, Ibrahim Satti counsel for
the ECP apprised the court that for last four years Imran Khan did
not submit reply to the ECP.
Chief Justice remarked that if any party had illegal source of
funding then what would be its future.
Anwar Mansoor counsel for PTI replied that if any party had
illegal source of funding then legal action would be taken against
it, but all the PTI sources were legal.
He informed the bench that once ECP allotted election symbol
to contest election after examining its accounts then ECP could not
re-examine audited accounts.
Ibrahim Satti apprised the court that the matter was not only
in the domain of the commission, but also had the right to re-examine the
accounts of any party.
Meanwhile, Akram Sheikh counsel apprised the court that
PTI was funded by 195 corporations of California adding that all
record could be seen on an American website right now in the court
room.
Chief Justice observed that the matter should be referred to
the ECP and sought opinion from the ECP counsel till next hearing of
the case.
Subsequntly, the counsel for the petition sought time for
submission of ECP reply which was allowed by the bench.
No compromise would be made on ECP powers: CJ
ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar