No compromise shall be made on anti-state acts: Commanders resolve

RAWALPINDI, April 13 (APP): The 201st Corps Commanders’

conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday expressed

the firm resolve that no compromise shall be made on anti-state acts.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided

over the conference that reviewed national security environment and

recent developments in the region.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum

reviewed progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and provision of

support to ongoing National Housing and Population census.

The COAS appreciated formations, intelligence agencies and law

enforcement agencies for successful execution of operations.

The forum was also briefed about Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav. “It

was concluded that no compromise shall be made on such anti-state

acts.”