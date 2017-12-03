No compromise on supremacy of Constitution, rule of law: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Minister for Railways Saad Rafiqe Sunday said there would be no compromise on the supremacy of Constitution and rule of law.

Addressing the launch of the book “Zinda Tareekh” written by veteran politician Javed Hashmi, the minister

said the people should be given the right to select their leadership for running the country’s affairs.

“A few people should not have the right to take decisions for the entire nation,” he said adding that no

compromise should be made on 1973 Constitution, which was passed through consensus by all.

The book launching ceremony was organized by the literary and cultural organization Aaina.

Saad Rafique viewed that politicians made mistakes and then learnt lessons and that process was linked with democracy. Let the democracy work freely as interventions would only stop it from progressing, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and he himself had participated in the movement for the restoration of judiciary as “we had a dream of a free justice system and we offered many sacrifices

for the purpose.”

He, however, added that the nation would not accept the controversial decisions. The ‘doctrine of necessity’ should now be avoided, he stressed.

The minister said despite disqualification by the court, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was elected as PML-N head as the party leaders knew the country was surrounded by powerful neighbours, for which internal unity was required.

He termed the Charter of Democracy an important document after the 1973 Constitution. Today Pakistan

would have been different had Benazir Bhutto not got martyred, he added.

He said political battles should be fought in the court of people not in the judicial courts.

He said people like Javed Hashmi were the national assets, who had struggled for democracy throughout

their life.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Hashmi said it was a defining moment when the parliament should be given powers as otherwise , otherwise the country would have to suffer great loss. Instead of leg pulling, politicians should

work to strengthen the parliament as it was a forward for the betterment of the nation, he added.

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said the sit-in culture had tarnished Pakistan’s positive image abroad.

He said the PML-N leadership had rendered sacrifices for the country’s development by overcoming electricity

load-shedding, bringing heavy investments under China Pakistan Economic Corridor and helping elimination of terrorism, but they were punished for the same.

He said Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was a true politician who had to pay the price for speaking the truth.