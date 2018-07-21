No compromise on security during election : Barrister Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Saturday said the government would completely assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Talking to a private news channel , he said ECP was legally and constitutionally empowered and had finalized the arrangements in the four provinces for the election.

The minister said there would be no compromise on the security during election and the caretaker government would focus on ensuring security and safety of the people.

He said after the recent incidents of terrorism, security had been further tightened and help of Pakistan Army had been sought in this regard.

Ali Zafar said that external forces wanted that election were not held in Pakistan, but with the assistance of the security institutions, the hostile forces would be defeated.