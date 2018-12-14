No compromise on return of looted national wealth stashed abroad:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in its manifesto had promised to bring back looted national wealth from abroad and there would be no compromise on that issue.

Addressing various public gatherings at Pinanwal, Pind Dadan Khan, the minister said that the people of Pakistan were deprived of clean drinking water, health and education facilities while Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari looted and

plundered the national wealth and built palaces for themselves in foreign countries.

He said that due to misgovernance of the past Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan, like many other areas of the country , remained neglected in development schemes. He said that the PTI government would launch uplift projects in the previously neglected areas to bring them at par with developed areas.

He announced that Prime Minster Imran Khan would be chief guest at ground breaking ceremony of Jalalpur canal project, which would irrigate lands of Jhelum distirct. The Jalalpur canal is Rs 9 billion project and will be completed in 4 years.

He said he had requested the irrigation department not to do brick lining of the canal so that the underground water of the area could become sweet. He said it was a hundred year old project and the honor of its implementation

would go to PTI government.

He also announced that road from Lillah Inter change to Jheulm would be converted into dual carriageway to reduce travel time to only 30 minutes.

He also announced that a gas pipeline from Hiranpur to Dina would be built soon and the adjacent areas of the pipeline would be provided gas facility. He said that the issue of jobs for the unemployed has been resolved as he has discussed with ICI, Pakistan tobacco and other companies to give 30 percent jobs to local people.

Fawad told the audience that passport office for Pind Dadan Khan had been approved, which would help resolve problems of the local people.

The UET project 2006 by Chaudhary Shahbaz shelved by former government had been revived. However, the university has been asked to conduct its classes in Alberuni College.