No compromise on respect of Holy Prophet: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar Saturday said there would be no compromise on the dignity and

respect of Last Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Addressing the “Khatam e Nabuwat Conference”, organized by the

custodians of Golra Sharif Shrine here, he said,”We can sacrifice our

lives, wealth and everything we possess, for the dignity and respect

of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

He said there would be no change in the blasphemy law as

Pakistan came into being in the name of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Pakistan was the only country whose foundation were laid on

Islam and Kalma Tayyaba, he added.

Ishaq Dar said no one could deny that the Holy Quran is the

last book revealed by the Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is

the last Prophet, and it is part of the faith of every Muslim.

“We will sacrifice our lives but make no compromise on the

respect and dignity of the Prophet (PBUH,” he vowed.

Dar said Muslims could succeed in this life and the life

hereafter only by following the teachings of the Last Prophet (PBUH).

He said the people, who were disloyal and betrayed the country,

had vanished as Pakistan itself was a blessing of Allah, who gifted

it to the Muslims because of their love for the Prophet (PBUH).

Thus there was need to make the country a fort of Islam and

for which all would have to work together day and and night in

accordance with the teachings of the Last Prophet (PBUH), he added.

Ishaq Dar said the objective of Pakistan becoming a nuclear

power was for the defence of Muslim Ummah and it would play its

leadership role for the progress and development of all the

Islamic countries.

The minister appreciated the Custodian of the Golra Shrine for

organizing the conference following the footsteps of his forefathers.

The conference was an annual programme held at the

Shrine which had been initiated by the Pir of Golra Syed Mahir Ali

Shah to falsify claims of a liar about prophithood during his

time, he added.

Religious scholars and Ulema from across the country and abroad, including India, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom and United Arab

Emirates attended the event.