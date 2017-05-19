No compromise on national security: Ranjha

SARGODHA, May 19 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Friday that Pakistan would not compromise on national security at any cost.

Talking to the media, he said that Kulbhushan Jahdav was involved in the killing of innocent citizens in Pakistan, adding that India had exposed in International Court of Justice by violating the Vienna Convention.

He said that India was trying to present the matter of Kulbhushan on humanitarian ground in ICJ only to divert the attention of world about its state terrorism in held Kashmir.

He further said that national security was priority of the government of Pakistan and it would never compromise on it.

“It is an interim decision of the ICJ and there is no victory or defeat of anyone”, he added.