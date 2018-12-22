No compromise on accountability process: PM

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday resolved that the government would make no compromise on accountability process as it were the people who bore the brunt of corruption.

Addressing the event ‘Delivering Prime Minister’s 100 Days Agenda’ to highlight the performance of the Punjab government during first 100 days, the prime minister said he said the opposition in the National Assembly was ‘doing the drama’ of political victimization contrary to the fact that not even a single case had been registered by the incumbent government.