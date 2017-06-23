No change in stance on application of non-contracting parties to join NSG: China

BEIJING, June 23 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson

Friday reiterated that China had not changed its stance with regard to

the application of the non-contracting parties of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to join the Nuclear Supply Group (NSG).

“With regard to the application of the non-contracting parties of

the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to join the NSG, I can tell you explicitly that China’s position has not changed,” Geng Shuang said

during his regular press briefing here.

India and Pakistan have applied for the membership in the 48-member

elite club at NSG, which is holding its plenary session in Bern, Switzerland. China will send its delegation to attend the session.

One of the issues that the NSG is going to take up is new membership

to the Group, specifically India’s pending application which was also discussed at last year’s session.

China has already stated it stance on accession of new members in

Nuclear Supply Group (NSG) while responding to a similar question last

week.

The spokesperson pointed out that the NSG has clear-cut regulations

on the enlargement of its membership and added that the plenary session

of the NSG held in Seoul issued clear-cut mandate on how to deal with relevant issues. Therefore, all relevant parties should observe the regulations and mandate.

When asked to share any updates on the NSG meeting and any change

to China’s view in terms of whether the Group is closer now to agreeing

a set of criteria to allow new members in, he said regarding the criteria

on admitting new members, the Chinese side supported the NSG in

continuing to discuss the technical, legal and political issues

concerning the admission of the non-contracting parties of the NPT

into the NSG based on the mandate of the plenary session held in Seoul

in 2016 and the principle of consensus-building.

“As for the results of the discussion, I cannot make prejudgments

now,” he added.

To yet another question regarding issues including the South China

Sea to be discussed during the upcoming meeting between the Indian

prime minister and the US president, he said the Chinese side had

stated many times that with the concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea was easing and

cooling down.

“We hope relevant countries, especially non-regional countries,

should respect the efforts by regional countries and play a positive

and constructive role in upholding peace and stability in the South

China Sea,” he added.