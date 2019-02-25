No change in Pakistan’s policy toward Israel: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday told the National Assembly that Pakistan’s policy on Israel was consistent as always and no change had been made in it.

Responding to the speech of parliamentary leader of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA-F) Asad Mehmood, he said the government was ready to brief the Parliament on its foreign policy on a short notice.