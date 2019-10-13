No chance of midterm elections, PTI to complete constitutional period: Perviaz Khattak

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP):Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak Sunday said that there is no chance of mid term elections in the country and PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Addressing a ceremony held in Nowshera to welcome new entrants in the party and a reception, he reiterated that PTI government would complete its constitutional period and will again emerge victorious in 2023 elections.

He also denied the rumors about formulation of a committee comprising ministers to hold negotiations with JUI Chief and added that no one would be allowed to damage public property in Azadi March.

Perviaz Khattak said that dharna of PTI was aimed to achieve an objective but those who were talking to derail democracy are now trying to endanger the sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

He said that joining of PTI by people in droves reflect the confidence of masses on the leadership qualities and political acumen of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that time demands that we should shun differences and forge unity to tackle challenges being faced by the country. He said that PTI governments have introduced various reforms to improve working of institutions and freed them from political interference adding all these steps were meant to benefit a common man.