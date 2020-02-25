‘No bar on Bilawal’s daydreaming’ says Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):Governor Punjab Chauhdary Mohammad Sarwar has said that

there was no bar on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition members to daydream but the opposition could not topple the PTI-led government.

Talking to the media men after attending a Girl Guides ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said the government would complete its constitutional term till 2023.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar urged the opposition parties to play their constructive role in strengthening democracy instead of indulging in politics of protest, adding that exemplary legislation in the larger public interests by the provincial Assembly of the Punjab was laudable.

To a question, he hailed US President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s effective role in elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace during his recent visit to India.

About women, he said steps were being taken to mobilize Girl Guides in the country

and ensure maximum participation of women in every sector.

Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar and office-bearers of Punjab Girl Guides Association were also present on the occasion.