ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said no anchor had ever been barred

from expressing his views and comments.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the anchors

had their exclusive shows to discuss anything and everything.

She said : “The advisory has been the reiteration of existing code

of conduct on court orders which needs to be taken care of to avoid

conjecturing.”